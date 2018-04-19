Trump: Human Trafficking ‘Is Worse Than It’s Ever Been In The History Of The World’

While advocating for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, President Donald Trump said “human trafficking is worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world,” according to a pool report.

The victims of centuries of chattel slavery would presumably disagree.

The comment came during a visit to the Joint Interagency Task Force South in Key West, Florida, according to pool reporter Tarini Parti of BuzzFeed News.

“Drugs are flowing into our country,” Trump told reporters, according to Parti. “We need border protection. We need the wall. We have to have the wall. The Democrats don’t want to approve the Wall because they think it’s good politically, but it’s not.”

“If you look at what’s happening in California with sanctuary cities — people are really going the opposite way,” he continued. “They don’t want sanctuary cities. There’s a little bit of a revolution going on in California. Human trafficking is worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world.”

