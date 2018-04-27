Latest
4 mins ago
Bureau Of Indian Affairs Director Resigns After Six Months On Job
on March 8, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia.
15 mins ago
Judge Throws Out Manafort Civil Lawsuit Challenging Mueller’s Authority In Probe
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's attorney, takes a phone call near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
38 mins ago
Cohen And His Father-In-Law Loaned $26M To Taxi Mogul In Marijuana Biz
livewire

Trump: I Was ‘Honored’ By GOP-Authored House Intel Russia Report

By | April 27, 2018 12:28 pm
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump said he was “honored” by the Republican-authored report on the Russia investigation from the House Intelligence Committee released Friday, before repeating his predictable talking points about the “witch hunt” against him and that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and “the Russian people.”

I was very honored by the report,” he said in the Oval Office during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “It was totally conclusive, strong, powerful, many things said that nobody knew about and said in a very strong way. They were very forceful in saying that the Clinton campaign actually did contribute to Russia. So maybe somebody ought to look at that. But what we really should do is get on with our lives and get on with a lot of things.” 

Republicans announced the main findings of their report last month, which Democrats on the committee vehemently oppose and have claimed the committee didn’t interview enough witnesses or gather enough evidence to support their conclusion.

The partisan squabble came to a head with the Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) led effort to release a classified memo that purported to show that the FBI had an anti-Trump bias and violated FISA protocol in order to obtain a warrant to surveil a Trump associate.

 

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
More Livewire
View All
Comments