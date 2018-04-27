Trump: I Was ‘Honored’ By GOP-Authored House Intel Russia Report

President Donald Trump said he was “honored” by the Republican-authored report on the Russia investigation from the House Intelligence Committee released Friday, before repeating his predictable talking points about the “witch hunt” against him and that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and “the Russian people.”

“I was very honored by the report,” he said in the Oval Office during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “It was totally conclusive, strong, powerful, many things said that nobody knew about and said in a very strong way. They were very forceful in saying that the Clinton campaign actually did contribute to Russia. So maybe somebody ought to look at that. But what we really should do is get on with our lives and get on with a lot of things.”

Republicans announced the main findings of their report last month, which Democrats on the committee vehemently oppose and have claimed the committee didn’t interview enough witnesses or gather enough evidence to support their conclusion.

The partisan squabble came to a head with the Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) led effort to release a classified memo that purported to show that the FBI had an anti-Trump bias and violated FISA protocol in order to obtain a warrant to surveil a Trump associate.