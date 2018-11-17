Trump Holds GOP Speaker Votes Over Pelosi’s Head: ‘I Will Give Her The Votes’

As House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continues to count votes for her bid to regain her former title of Speaker of the House when Democrats occupy a majority in that chamber next year, President Donald Trump said repeatedly Saturday that he “would help” Pelosi by urging some House Republicans to vote for her if necessary.

He not-to-subtly used the offer as an opportunity to talk about “presidential harassment.”

I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants in order for her to be Speaker of the House. She deserves this victory, she has earned it – but there are those in her party who are trying to take it away. She will win! @TomReedCongress — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2018

Trump told reporters Saturday morning: