One Year Into Russia Probe, Trump Gripes He Needs Better ‘TV Lawyers’

As President Donald Trump approaches the one-year anniversary of the launch of the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, he’s grown increasingly impatient in recent weeks, The Washington Post reported.

The President regularly complains to aides that he needs better “TV lawyers” to properly defend him in the press and is growing increasingly weary of the probe, which he continues to call a “witch hunt.”

Many Trump aides told the Post that they are confident Trump will be exonerated from any wrongdoing, but are privately concerned that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will take out staples of Trump’s inner circle, specifically family members — Donald Trump Jr., his eldest son, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser.

The President’s frustration with the FBI’s raid of his personal attorney’s house, hotel and office in recent weeks has not died down, according to aides who spoke with the Post. Trump reportedly vents about the raids “20 times a day,” one source said.

While the raid of Michael Cohen’s work and residences was directed by the Southern District of New York Attorney’s Office, it came after deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided to share information that he had received from Mueller about Cohen with that agency.

Read the Post’s full report on Trump’s thinking ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russia probe here.