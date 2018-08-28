Latest
Trump: ‘Google and Twitter And Facebook’ Are ‘Treading’ On ‘Very Troubled Territory’

By
August 28, 2018 3:34 pm

President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept up his attacks on Google and social media giants Facebook and Twitter. Earlier in the day, saying unhappy with what popped up after a Google search for “Trump News,” Trump said Google was “RIGGED” because it mostly showed “BAD” results, and pressured the company to show more favorable coverage. Watch below:

