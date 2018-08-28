Trump: ‘Google and Twitter And Facebook’ Are ‘Treading’ On ‘Very Troubled Territory’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept up his attacks on Google and social media giants Facebook and Twitter. Earlier in the day, saying unhappy with what popped up after a Google search for “Trump News,” Trump said Google was “RIGGED” because it mostly showed “BAD” results, and pressured the company to show more favorable coverage. Watch below:

Trump: Google, Twitter and Facebook are "treading on very, very troubled territory, and they have to be careful." pic.twitter.com/ExFdXYHl78 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 28, 2018