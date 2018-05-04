Latest
livewire

Trump: Giuliani Just Started And ‘He’ll Get His Facts Straight’

By | May 4, 2018 10:17 am

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday morning that his new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, knows that the Mueller investigation is a “witch hunt.”

“He started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight. He’s a great guy. But what he does is he feels it’s a very bad thing for our country, and he happens to be right.”

During a series of interviews this week, Giuliani said that Trump paid back his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has claimed that she had an affair with Trump about a decade ago.

Before boarding Air Force One to travel to the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas, Trump addressed the Giuliani situation once again.

“I will tell you this, I will tell you this, when Rudy made the statement, Rudy’s great, but Rudy had just started, and he wasn’t totally familiar with everything. And Rudy, we love Rudy, he’s a special guy. What he really understands is that this is a witch hunt. He understands that probably better than anybody.”

Watch:

