Trump Gets Defensive: I Never Called McCabe’s Wife A Loser To His Face!

By
February 19, 2019 12:30 pm

President Trump defended himself in a tweet on Tuesday against claims from former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe that Trump slandering his family in public.

“I never called his wife a loser to him (another McCabe made up lie)!” Trump tweeted.

