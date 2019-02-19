Trump Gets Defensive: I Never Called McCabe’s Wife A Loser To His Face!

President Trump defended himself in a tweet on Tuesday against claims from former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe that Trump slandering his family in public.
“I never called his wife a loser to him (another McCabe made up lie)!” Trump tweeted.
I never said anything bad about Andrew McCabe’s wife other than she (they) should not have taken large amounts of campaign money from a Crooked Hillary source when Clinton was under investigation by the FBI. I never called his wife a loser to him (another McCabe made up lie)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019