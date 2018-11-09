Latest
livewire 2018 Elections

Trump Fundraises Off Of Likely Florida Recount

By
November 9, 2018 2:04 pm

President Donald Trump circulated a fundraising email Friday using the likely recounts in Florida races for Senate and governor to urge his supporters to give money.

Read the email here:

Ron DeSantis got nearly 40,000 more votes than socialist Andrew Gillum in the Florida governor’s race…

Rick Scott over 15,000 more votes than Bill Nelson in the Senate race…

…But we’re likely being FORCED into a mandated recount.

We’re sending a team of reliable supporters to oversee the entire recount process to ensure it’s done fairly, and we must raise $247,867 by 11:59 PM to fully fund our Florida Grassroots Recount Fund.

