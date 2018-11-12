Trump Pushes Conspiracies In FL, Claims Honest Vote Count ‘No Longer Possible’

President Donald Trump on Monday morning tweeted baseless conspiracy theories about the Senate and governor races in Florida yet again. Both races are in the middle of a recount.

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018