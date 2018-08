Soccer officials showed President Trump the yellow and red cards referees use to enforce discipline during matches. Trump grabbed the red card, which leads to a player’s ejection from the match, and waved it toward his favorite bogeyman.

Trump jokingly flashes red card at press during meeting with FIFA officials pic.twitter.com/WrPaYgqywz — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 28, 2018