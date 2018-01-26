Latest
attends the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
36 mins ago
Cecile Richards To Step Down As President Of Planned Parenthood
WASHINGTON, DC - June 23: Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) speaks to supporters of House Democrats taking part in a sit-in on the House Chamber outside the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2016 in Washington, DC. House Republicans attempted to end the 16-hour sit-in by Democrats early Thursday morning by adjourning for a recess through July 5. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Rep. Joe Kennedy III To Deliver Dem Response To Trump’s State Of The Union
on January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Nearly 40 Senators Are Crafting An Immigration Deal. Too Many Cooks?
livewire

Trump Dismisses Reports He Tried To Fire Mueller: ‘Fake News, Fake News’

By | January 26, 2018 6:41 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday morning dismissed reports that he sought to fire special counsel Robert Mueller over the summer, calling the report in the New York Times “fake news.”

“Fake news, fake news,” Trump told reporters at the Davos World Economic Forum early Friday morning. “Typical New York Times. Fake stories.”

The New York Times reported Thursday night that Trump wanted to fire Mueller in the summer of 2017 and had drawn up a list of conflicts of interest he saw that should keep Mueller from leading the Russia probe. Trump backed away from that plan when White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit over the move, per the New York Times.

Several other outlets, including Fox News, the Washington Post, and Politico, followed up with confirmation of the New York Times’ reporting.

Trump attorney Ty Cobb declined to comment to the New York Times about its report that Trump sought to fire Mueller.

The revelation that Trump wanted to fire Mueller follows several reports this week indicating that the special counsel’s investigation into potential obstruction of justice is heating up.

 

More Livewire
View All