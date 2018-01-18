Trump ‘Fake News Awards’ Mainly List Of Reporting Errors That Were Corrected

As Congress grapples to pass a budget by Friday to evade a federal government shutdown, President Donald Trump published his “Fake News Awards” on the Republican National Committee’s website Wednesday evening.

But the “awards” are mostly just a list of reporting mistakes that were corrected or retracted by major news outlets, like The New York Times, ABC News and CNN this past year.

Well-known errors, like ABC’s Brian Ross’ mix-up on the timing in which former national security adviser Michael Flynn told Trump to talk to Russian officials or CNN’s retracted story on Anthony Scaramucci’s contact with Russians, were the main components of the list. In several cases, an employee was suspended or resigned over their mistakes. All the major news outlets named in the “Fake News” list have clear ethical and editorial policies that inform their reporting standards and how to handle corrections.

Other “winners” on the list were columnists who wrote negative opinion pieces about the President or simply Trump’s tweets correcting reporters. The 11th place winner was the “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” story.

“Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!” the RNC said.

Trump has been touting his “Fake News Awards” contest for months, claiming he would call out the “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT” members of the media.