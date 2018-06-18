livewire Russia Probe

Trump Explodes After Strzok Agrees To Testify Before Congress

By | June 18, 2018 7:30 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 8 : President Donald J. Trump stops to speak to reporters and members of the media as he departs for the G7 Summit in Canada, from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, June 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump exploded presumably in response to a Washington Post report detailing FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s willingness to testify before Congress, attacking Strzok and the FBI in a Sunday tweetstorm.

Strzok was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team for sending texts indicating his personal anti-Trump views during the summer of 2017.

