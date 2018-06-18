Trump Explodes After Strzok Agrees To Testify Before Congress

President Donald Trump exploded presumably in response to a Washington Post report detailing FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s willingness to testify before Congress, attacking Strzok and the FBI in a Sunday tweetstorm.

Why was the FBI giving so much information to the Fake News Media. They are not supposed to be doing that, and knowing the enemy of the people Fake News, they put their own spin on it – truth doesn’t matter to them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Why was the FBI’s sick loser, Peter Strzok, working on the totally discredited Mueller team of 13 Angry & Conflicted Democrats, when Strzok was giving Crooked Hillary a free pass yet telling his lover, lawyer Lisa Page, that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

“The highest level of bias I’ve ever witnessed in any law enforcement officer.” Trey Gowdy on the FBI’s own, Peter Strzok. Also remember that they all worked for Slippery James Comey and that Comey is best friends with Robert Mueller. A really sick deal, isn’t it? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Strzok was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team for sending texts indicating his personal anti-Trump views during the summer of 2017.