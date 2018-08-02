Trump Endorses Wrong Guy, Who Already Won Primary Race

President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed the wrong person, telling Ohio Republicans to support Rep. Steve Stivers’ (R-OH, pictured above) reelection on Aug. 7, even though Stivers had already won an uncontested primary on May 8.

Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur caught the error:

President Trump encourages Ohio voters to get out and vote on August 7 for @RepSteveStivers, who already won renomination while running unopposed in the Ohio primary that took place on May 8. pic.twitter.com/TnSM4PVWw0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 2, 2018

Stivers, as it happens, leads House Republicans’ electoral organization, the National Republican Campaign Committee.

It appears Trump meant to endorse state Sen. Troy Balderson, who will face off in an Aug. 7 special election against Democrat Danny O’Connor. The winner will fill the seat of Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-OH), who left Congress in January.