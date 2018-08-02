Latest
livewire

Trump Endorses Wrong Guy, Who Already Won Primary Race

By | August 2, 2018 3:20 pm
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed the wrong person, telling Ohio Republicans to support Rep. Steve Stivers’ (R-OH, pictured above) reelection on Aug. 7, even though Stivers had already won an uncontested primary on May 8.

Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur caught the error:

Stivers, as it happens, leads House Republicans’ electoral organization, the National Republican Campaign Committee.

It appears Trump meant to endorse state Sen. Troy Balderson, who will face off in an Aug. 7 special election against Democrat Danny O’Connor. The winner will fill the seat of Rep. Pat Tiberi (R-OH), who left Congress in January.

