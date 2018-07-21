Trump Dumps Cohen: It’s ‘Perhaps Illegal’ For Lawyer To Record Client Calls

If there was ever a question about where the relationship between President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Micheal Cohen stands, Trump made it clear on Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after it was revealed that Cohen secretly recorded phone conversations with then-client Trump.

Calling it “inconceivable” that a lawyer would record a client without their knowledge, Trump suggested the act was “perhaps illegal,” but clarified that he “did nothing wrong!” in an early morning tweet.

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

New York is a “one-party” consent state, meaning recordings can legally be made without anyone else’s knowledge.

CNN reported on Friday that Cohen — well known for quietly recording conversations — taped several discussions he had with Trump, including a phone call about a payment that was made to a former Playboy model who has said she had a longterm sexual relationship with Trump.

Trump reportedly did not know about the recordings, which are now in the FBI’s possession, and was hurt when he heard of their existence.

“I can’t believe Michael would do this to me.”

The recordings were seized in April when the FBI raided Cohen’s house, hotel and office. Cohen hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing, but is under criminal investigation for a slew of potential crimes related to his financial and business dealings, including possible violations of campaign finance laws over the payments he made to the former Playboy model and porn actress Stormy Daniels.