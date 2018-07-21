Latest
on July 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
5 hours ago
Trump Heightens China Tariff Threat With No Deal In Sight
on July 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
5 hours ago
Demands For Kavanaugh Paper Trail Becomes Flashpoint Of Dem Fight
5 hours ago
WH Rejects Ukraine Referendum That Putin Told Media He Discussed With Trump
livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Trump Dumps Cohen: It’s ‘Perhaps Illegal’ For Lawyer To Record Client Calls

By | July 21, 2018 9:49 am
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event where he signed an executive order establishing a National Council for the American Worker. President Trump hosted leaders of the private sector to sign a “Pledge to America’s Workers” to create solutions to issues affecting the American labor force, and to create more than 500,000 opportunities for students and workers over the next 5 years. The event took place in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 19, 2018 (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

If there was ever a question about where the relationship between President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Micheal Cohen stands, Trump made it clear on Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after it was revealed that Cohen secretly recorded phone conversations with then-client Trump.

Calling it “inconceivable” that a lawyer would record a client without their knowledge, Trump suggested the act was “perhaps illegal,” but clarified that he “did nothing wrong!” in an early morning tweet.

New York is a “one-party” consent state, meaning recordings can legally be made without anyone else’s knowledge.

CNN reported on Friday that Cohen — well known for quietly recording conversations — taped several discussions he had with Trump, including a phone call about a payment that was made to a former Playboy model who has said she had a longterm sexual relationship with Trump.

Trump reportedly did not know about the recordings, which are now in the FBI’s possession, and was hurt when he heard of their existence.

“I can’t believe Michael would do this to me.”

The recordings were seized in April when the FBI raided Cohen’s house, hotel and office. Cohen hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing, but is under criminal investigation for a slew of potential crimes related to his financial and business dealings, including possible violations of campaign finance laws over the payments he made to the former Playboy model and porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Ep. #30: ‘It’s Definitely Alarming’ — Why Russian Hackers Accessing Dem Data Is A Big Deal
More Livewire
View All
Comments