Trump Ditches Military Parade, Will Go To Paris’ Instead

President Donald Trump has cancelled his long-desired military parade due to the projected expense, and will attend a parade in Paris celebrating the end of World War I instead.
He got the idea for the parade from France in the first place, when he attended a Bastille Day celebration with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018
….attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th. Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018