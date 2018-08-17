Trump Ditches Military Parade, Will Go To Paris’ Instead

President Donald Trump has cancelled his long-desired military parade due to the projected expense, and will attend a parade in Paris celebrating the end of World War I instead.

He got the idea for the parade from France in the first place, when he attended a Bastille Day celebration with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018