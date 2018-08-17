Latest
Trump Keeps Up The Attacks On Andrew Cuomo, Also Insults Governor’s Brother
Manafort Judge Will Consider Unsealing Some Of The Records In Virginia Case
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser attends a news conference May 2, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Del. Holmes Norton held a news conference to discuss "efforts to protect D.C.'s local laws during the FY2019 appropriations process, including gun safety, anti-discrimination, labor, marijuana and abortion.Ó (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
DC Mayor: I Got Through To The ‘Reality Star In WH’ To Cancel Military Parade
Trump Ditches Military Parade, Will Go To Paris’ Instead

President Donald Trump has cancelled his long-desired military parade due to the  projected expense, and will attend a parade in Paris celebrating the end of World War I instead.

He got the idea for the parade from France in the first place, when he attended a Bastille Day celebration with French President Emmanuel Macron.

