Trump Denies Firing Comey Over Russia, Despite Having Admitted It Before

President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his assertion that he did not fire former FBI Director James Comey because of the Russia probe, despite having said the opposite in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt a year ago.

Not that it matters but I never fired James Comey because of Russia! The Corrupt Mainstream Media loves to keep pushing that narrative, but they know it is not true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018



He struck a different tone in May 2017 when he broke with White House messaging and said that the investigation was part of his decision.

“When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,’” Trump told NBC.