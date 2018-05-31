livewire Russia Probe

Trump Denies Firing Comey Over Russia, Despite Having Admitted It Before

By | May 31, 2018 9:06 am
on May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his assertion that he did not fire former FBI Director James Comey because of the Russia probe, despite having said the opposite in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt a year ago.


He struck a different tone in May 2017 when he broke with White House messaging and said that the investigation was part of his decision.

“When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,’” Trump told NBC.

More Livewire
View All
Comments