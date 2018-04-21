Trump Denies Report That He Calls Sessions ‘Mr. Magoo’

President Donald Trump on Saturday denied a new report in the Washington Post alleging that Trump will refer to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” an old cartoon character of an elderly man with poor vision.

Trump also denied that he calls Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “Mr. Peepers,” another old character from a 1950s sitcom, as the Washington Post reported.

The Washington Post said I refer to Jeff Sessions as “Mr. Magoo” and Rod Rosenstein as “Mr. Peepers.” This is “according to people with whom the president has spoken.” There are no such people and don’t know these characters…just more Fake & Disgusting News to create ill will! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

It’s well known that Trump remains frustrated with Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation and Trump reportedly considered firing Rosenstein recently following the FBI raid on his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen.