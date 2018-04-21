Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee November 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions is expected to face questions from lawmakers again on whether he had contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign last year. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump Denies Report That He Calls Sessions ‘Mr. Magoo’

By | April 21, 2018 5:09 pm
Pool/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Saturday denied a new report in the Washington Post alleging that Trump will refer to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” an old cartoon character of an elderly man with poor vision.

Trump also denied that he calls Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “Mr. Peepers,” another old character from a 1950s sitcom, as the Washington Post reported.

It’s well known that Trump remains frustrated with Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation and Trump reportedly considered firing Rosenstein recently following the FBI raid on his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

