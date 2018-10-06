Minutes After Kavanaugh Confirmation, Trump Says He Asked Daines To Not Skip His Daughter’s Wedding

Minutes after Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump tweeted that he asked Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) to not skip his daughter’s wedding for the vote.

I have asked Steve Daines, our great Republican Senator from Montana, to attend his daughter Annie’s wedding rather than coming to today’s vote. Steve was ready to do whatever he had to, but we had the necessary number. To the Daines Family, congratulations-have a wonderful day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK) voted present Saturday to offset Daines’ absence.