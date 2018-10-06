livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Minutes After Kavanaugh Confirmation, Trump Says He Asked Daines To Not Skip His Daughter’s Wedding

By
October 6, 2018 4:18 pm

Minutes after Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump tweeted that he asked Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) to not skip his daughter’s wedding for the vote.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK) voted present Saturday to offset Daines’ absence.

