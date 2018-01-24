Latest
livewire

Trump: ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer Fully Understands’ No Wall Means No DACA

By | January 24, 2018 7:28 am
on January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Calling Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) decision to compromise with Republicans and reopen the government Monday a “humiliating defeat,” President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that “Cryin’” Schumer knows “if there is no Wall, there is no DACA.”

“We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!” he tweeted Tuesday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, Schumer told reporters that he was rescinding his side of the deal he made with Trump last week, when he offered $25 billion for Trump’s border wall in exchange for some of the Democrats’ demands for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Schumer had made the deal as part of a last-ditch effort to keep the government open on Friday.

Schumer retraced his steps Tuesday after receiving widespread criticism from his party’s liberal base, who complained Democrats were too quick to cave on their demands for DACA recipients in order to reopen the government.

On Monday Congress approved a three-week spending plan. Some Democrats agreed to vote for the bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed to try to reach a deal on immigration, as well as key budget issues, by Feb. 8.

