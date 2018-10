President Donald Trump stayed positive on his Supreme Court nominee Wednesday night, on the eve of the late-night release of the FBI report.

Wow, such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018