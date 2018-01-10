Trump Claims Court System ‘Unfair’ After Judge Blocks DACA Dissolution

After a federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration’s move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning attacked the court system, a favored retaliation method of the President.

It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also bashed the order in a statement Wednesday morning.

“We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day,” Sanders said. “An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process. President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration.”