Latest
FILE - In this Firday, June 8, 2018 file photo, Department of Homeland Security buses with detained immigrants aboard enter the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, Calif., in the Mojave Desert Northeast of Los Angeles. Immigrants have sued the U.S. government over conditions at this facility to house immigration detainees since the Trump administration stepped up arrests on the U.S.-Mexico border. The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 in federal court in Riverside, Calif., alleges that prison conditions at the medium-security facility are too restrictive for immigrants detained while awaiting immigration court hearings. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP, File)
16 mins ago
Immigrants Held In US Prison Sue Over ‘Abysmal’ Conditions
31 mins ago
Trump Thanks Kim Jong Un For ‘Kind Action’ Of Returning US Soldiers’ Bodies
31 mins ago
Pope Changes Death Penalty Teaching, Church Now Against Capital Punishment
livewire

Trump Continues Tirade Against Charles Koch With Jab At His Election Donations

By | August 2, 2018 8:56 am
AP

President Donald Trump continued his fusillade of tweets insulting billionaire Charles Koch after Koch critiqued Trump’s tariffs as “unfair” and “ridiculous.”

Trump’s first attack on the libertarian brothers came Tuesday when he called them a “total joke” and dismissed the massive fundraising they’ve done for Republicans of all stripes over the years.

While talking to reporters on Sunday, Koch expanded on some of the displeasure with the Trump administration brought up during the donor meeting last weekend.

“This is ridiculous, we should just get rid of all barriers except on things that will hurt people,” Koch said of Trump’s trade policies, per an ABC report. “Yeah, it’s unfair. It’s unfair to their people,” Koch said of countries hurt by the tariffs.

He added that he has “no idea” if they will trigger a U.S. recession, saying that “it depends on the degree. If it’s severe enough, it could.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments