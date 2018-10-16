Latest
livewire

Trump Confirms: Washington Lawyer Pat Cipollone To Be Next White House Counsel

By
October 16, 2018 6:50 pm

President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed to the Associated Press that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone will be the next White House counsel. The Washington Post reported in August that Cipollone was under consideration for the job, and reported earlier this month that Cipollone had been selected for it.

Trump tweeted in late August, following a report by Axios, that current White House counsel Don McGahn “will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.”

