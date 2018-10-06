livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Trump: Collins’ Speech On Support For Kavanaugh Was ‘From The Heart’

By
October 6, 2018 3:36 pm

President Donald Trump praised Sen. Susan Collins when he took questions outside the White House Saturday about the pending final vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

“I thought that Susan was incredible yesterday. You could see how hard she worked, how hard she was working. She didn’t stop,” Trump said. “And I know for a fact, because I spoke with her, she didn’t stop, and she gave an impassioned, beautiful speech yesterday, and that was from the heart. That was from the heart. I have great respect for Susan Collins. And I always have.”

