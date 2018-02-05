Latest
livewire

Trump Claims Four Times In Two Minutes That Dems Will ‘Raise Your Taxes’

By | February 5, 2018 3:41 pm
on February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

Even for a President known for the frequency and brazenness of his untruths, President Donald Trump sometimes outdoes himself. That was the case on Monday, when Trump claimed four times in a two-minute stretch that Democrats want to raise Americans’ taxes.

“Nancy Pelosi and those in Congress want to raise your taxes, they want to raise your taxes,” he told the crowd at Sheffer Corp. in an address aimed at promoting Republicans’ tax bill, which Trump signed in December and which overwhelmingly helps corporations and the wealthy.

A few seconds later: “They want to raise your taxes.” And then: “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, they want to raise your taxes.”

From what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have said about the policies they favor, that’s simply not true. Both decried the massive cuts the Republican tax bill afforded the wealthy and corporations, but they have not said they want to raise taxes on everyone — especially the audience attending Trump’s speech at Sheffer Corp. in Ohio.

