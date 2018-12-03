Trump Claims Farmers ‘Will Be A Very BIG And FAST Beneficiary’ Of China Deal

While he hasn’t yet expounded on what trade deal he reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump bragged on Monday morning that farmer will be the main beneficiaries of the deal.

“Farmers, I LOVE YOU!” he tweeted.

My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one. Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward! Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018