Private WhatsApp Texts Show Khashoggi Described Crown Prince As A ‘Beast’
Michelle On ‘Lean In’ Philosophy: ‘That Sh*t Doesn’t Work All The Time’
Lawmakers Mull Short Term Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown During Bush Services
Trump Claims Farmers ‘Will Be A Very BIG And FAST Beneficiary’ Of China Deal

By
December 3, 2018 8:08 am

While he hasn’t yet expounded on what trade deal he reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump bragged on Monday morning that farmer will be the main beneficiaries of the deal.

“Farmers, I LOVE YOU!” he tweeted.

