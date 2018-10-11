Trump Brings Up Saudi Journalist’s Citizenship Status When Asked About Sanctions

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to push back on any talk of sanctions against Saudi Arabia over what happened to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Again this took place in Turkey and to the best of our knowledge, Khashoggi is not a United States citizen, is that right? He’s a permanent resident. We don’t like it, and we don’t like it even a little bit,” he said, before adding that he didn’t want to prevent “$110 billion from being spent in this country,” referencing the U.S. arms deal with Saudi Arabia.