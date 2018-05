President Donald Trump rang in Memorial Day—a holiday to honor those who died in active military service—with a tweet listing his accomplishments.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018