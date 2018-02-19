Latest
livewire

Trump Turns His Ire On ‘Insecure’ Oprah, Says He Hopes She Runs For President

By | February 19, 2018 10:41 am
speaks onstage during Oprah's Super Soul Conversations at The Apollo Theater on February 7, 2018 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images North America

After unleashing his rage on a variety of people and topics in a string of tweets Sunday evening, President Donald Trump wrapped up the weekend by attacking “a very insecure” Oprah Winfrey.

He told his millions of followers that he hopes she runs for president so she can be “exposed and defeated.”

As is often the case, Trump was using his Twitter platform to respond to something he saw on television. In this instance, it was an episode of “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday evening, featuring Winfrey interviewing a panel of Michigan voters about their quality of life under the Trump administration. Trump claimed her “questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect.”

“Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like the others!” he said.

A full year into office, Trump is likely referencing his previous political opponents, like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the string of Republicans he defeated in the primary election.

While Winfrey has adamantly denied she is planning a presidential bid, her speech upon receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes last month sparked widespread speculation about her 2020 intentions.

“I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit,” she told “60 Minutes Overtime” in a segment posted online.

