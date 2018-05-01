Trump Campaign Has Spent Nearly $228,000 On Cohen’s Legal Fees

The Trump campaign has spent almost $228,000 to pay some of Michael Cohen’s legal fees, according to a Monday ABC report.

According to FEC records, there are reportedly three payments for “legal consulting” listed to McDermott Will and Emery, where Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, is a partner. As Cohen says he never had a formal role in the Trump campaign, these payments may be campaign finance violations.

Per ABC, it is unclear exactly what legal work the payments funded, as Ryan has represented Cohen in both Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Trump-Russia probe and the hush money case with Stormy Daniels.