Ground control to Major Trump Supporters!

Shortly after the White House’s Thursday announcement of the creation of a new U.S. Space Force by 2020, President Donald Trump’s campaign signaled its mission to commemorate the “groundbreaking endeavor” with a logo for their “new line of gear.”

In an email sent Thursday to Planet Earth’s pro-Trump residents, the Trump campaign asked supporters to vote on one of six logos.

Below are the galaxy of options to choose from: