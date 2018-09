President Donald Trump called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner” who “couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama,” according to a Washington Post report on an advance copy of Bob Woodward’s White House memoir “Fear.”

This the second recent report of Trump mocking Sessions’ intelligence and geographical origins, as Politico reported last week that Trump hates Sessions’ “marble mouth” accent and his lack of Ivy League pedigree.