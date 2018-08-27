Trump Breaks His Silence: ‘I Respect Sen. McCain’s Service To Our Country’

President Trump broke his silence on Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Monday after initially sending only a tweet offering condolences to the McCain family over the late senator’s death.

Read Trump’s statement below:

Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.

I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday.

At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy.

Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services.