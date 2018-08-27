Latest
16 mins ago
WH Flag Back At Half-Staff After Intense Criticism Over Disrespecting McCain
23 mins ago
Ivanka Praises McCain As ‘Patriot’ While President Trump Keeps Quiet
29 mins ago
Vets Group: WH Showing ‘Outrageous’ And ‘Blatant’ Disrespect Toward McCain
livewire

Trump Breaks His Silence: ‘I Respect Sen. McCain’s Service To Our Country’

By
August 27, 2018 4:06 pm

President Trump broke his silence on Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Monday after initially sending only a tweet offering condolences to the McCain family over the late senator’s death.

Read Trump’s statement below:

Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.

I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday.

At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy.

Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: