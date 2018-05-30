Trump Brags About Classified Syrian Battle At Manhattan Fundraiser

Though the White House has taken pains to keep a February U.S.-Russia skirmish in Syria under wraps, President Donald Trump had no such reservations at a Wednesday fundraiser in Manhattan where he bragged that American troops took out hundreds of Russians in as little as ten minutes, according to a Tuesday Politico report.

According to the New York Times, the fighting actually lasted about four hours, leaving 300 to 400 pro-Assad troops dead.

Per Politico, the fundraiser took place in midtown’s Lotte New York Palace Hotel where top donors could get a ticket for $50,000 per person.

Trump also reportedly patted himself on the back for moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, saying that he does not blame other presidents for lacking the courage needed to go through with the aggressive move.

The event reportedly raised $5 million to be used for both Trump’s campaign and the RNC.