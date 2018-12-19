Trump Clarifies: Wall Won’t Be Concrete, But ‘Artistically Designed Steel Slats’

The Democrats, are saying loud and clear that they do not want to build a Concrete Wall – but we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018
….It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve. It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018