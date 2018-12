President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday, claiming with creative spelling that “boarder security” without his $5 billion wall would actually cost the country more money.

Anytime you hear a Democrat saying that you can have good Boarder Security without a Wall, write them off as just another politician following the party line. Time for us to save billions of dollars a year and have, at the same time, far greater safety and control!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2018