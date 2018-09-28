Latest
Trump: Blasey Ford Gave A ‘Very Compelling’ Testimony

By
September 28, 2018 2:22 pm

President Donald Trump commented on the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford for the first time on Friday, calling her a “very fine woman” who gave a “very compelling” testimony.

“I thought her testimony was very compelling and she looks like a very fine woman to me, very fine woman,” he told reporters. “And I thought that Brett’s testimony likewise was really something that I hadn’t seen before. It was an incredible moment I think in the history of our country. But certainly she was a very credible witness. She was very good in many respects.”

