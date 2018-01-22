Three Days In, Trump Blames Dems’ ‘Far Left Base’ For Ongoing Gov’t Shutdown

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Democrats “have shut down our government” because they “are powerless” to resist the demands of their base.

“They don’t want to do it but are powerless!” Trump tweeted.

He claimed that Democrats “are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens.”

“Not good!” he tweeted.

Trump also quote-tweeted a post from Sunday where he urged Senate Republicans to change the chamber’s rules and “go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget.”

As the government shutdown continued for a third day on Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed both Democratic and Republican lawmakers for “not paying attention” to what Trump wants from funding negotiations.