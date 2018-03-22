Trump: Biden Would ‘Go Down Fast And Hard, Crying All The Way’ If We Fought

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning used his Twitter platform to respond to criticism from former Vice President Joe Biden over Trump’s treatment of women.

Trump called Biden “crazy” and claimed he would win if the two got in a fight.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” Trump tweeted just after 6 a.m. EST Thursday. “Actually he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Trump was likely irked by Biden’s comments at a anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami on Tuesday, where he said if he and Trump were in high school together, he would “take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him” for the way he has talked about women in the past. He specifically referenced Trump’s crude remarks in the now-famous “Access Hollywood” tape.

Biden has made similar comments about Trump in the past. During a campaign rally for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, he said the press always asks him if he wishes he were the one debating Trump.

“No I wish we were in high school. I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” he said at the time.

Biden made combatting sexual assault on college campuses a staple of his vice presidency and launched the “It’s On Us” campaign to push for reform.

Multiple women have accused Trump of sexual harassment or assault, claims the President has denied.