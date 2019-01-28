Though A Schultz Run Would Likely Help Him, Trump Bashes The Former CEO Anyway

President Donald Trump evidently does not want the potential help a third party bid by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz would give him in 2020.

Howard Schultz doesn’t have the “guts” to run for President! Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the “smartest person.” Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

Democrats worry that Schultz could act as a spoiler, taking away votes from the Democratic candidate and thus throwing the race to Trump.