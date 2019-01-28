Latest
30 mins ago
‘Who Is This Guy?’: Trump Mad And Betrayed Over Cliff Sims’ Exposé
ANNAPOLIS, MD – JANUARY 22: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg visits Maryland Lawmakers in Annapolis on January 22, 2019. Bloomberg talked with the media inside the State House.(Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)
1 hour ago
Bloomberg: An Independent Candidate Would Likely ‘End Up Re-Electing’ Trump
1 hour ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Will Give Press Briefing At 3:30 PM ET
livewire 2020 Elections

Though A Schultz Run Would Likely Help Him, Trump Bashes The Former CEO Anyway

By
January 28, 2019 8:55 am

President Donald Trump evidently does not want the potential help a third party bid by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz would give him in 2020.

Democrats worry that Schultz could act as a spoiler, taking away votes from the Democratic candidate and thus throwing the race to Trump.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: