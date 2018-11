President Donald Trump, who once vociferously claimed that he had no business ties with Russia that would compromise him, is now trying to toss himself a life preserver in the light of Michael Cohen’s new guilty plea.

“But when I run for President, that doesn’t mean I’m not allowed to do business,” Trump said. “I was doing a lot of different things when I was running.”

“After I won, obviously, I didn’t do business,” he added.