At least he didn’t toss paper towels at victims this time?

During a visit to an Alabama town devastated by a tornado that left 23 people dead, President Trump popped into a Baptist church and autographed hats and Bibles, including one for a 12-year-old boy, according to the White House press pool report.

The gesture went over well with the crowd, drawing “a large roar of applause,” according to the pool report.