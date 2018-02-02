Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 20: K.T. McFarland, nominee to be ambassador to Singapore, attends her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on July 20, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 mins ago
KT McFarland Withdraws Singapore Ambassador Nomination
on December 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.
39 mins ago
Five GOPers Whose Statements About The Nunes Memo Didn’t Quite Pan Out
at Cannon House Office Building on January 7, 2016 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
House Republican Claims Nunes Memo Shows ‘Evidence Of Treason’
livewire

Reports: Trump Authorizes House Intel To Make Nunes Memo Public

By | February 2, 2018 11:54 am
on January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Friday morning authorized the House Intelligence Committee to make the memo crafted by staff for Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) public, according to reports from CNN and other news outlets.

More Livewire
View All