Latest
10 mins ago
Cheery Trump Tweets Contrast With North Korea’s Steady Nuke Production
43 mins ago
Trump Admin Will Shutter Palestine Liberation Office In D.C.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 26: Attorney Michael Avenatti participates in a city-sponsored panel discussion on July 26, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. During the discussion, Avenatti announced that he is representing three more women who will come forth to claim they were paid by Donald Trump, AMI Entertainment and Michael Cohen to remain silent. Avenatti represents Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump over a $130,000 payment to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
46 mins ago
Michael Avenatti’s Grand Plans: Would Base Presidential Campaign In St. Louis
livewire

Trump Attempts To Discredit Woodward Book As A ‘Joke’: ‘I’ll Write The Real Book!’

By
September 10, 2018 7:58 am

Ep. #36: Where The Voter Fraud Myth Comes From
More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: