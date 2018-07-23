Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 17: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on July 17, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
GOP Lawmaker, Ex-FBI Agent: Trump Was 'Manipulated By Vladimir Putin'
Kelly Advocated For Ousting Of Pruitt Loyalists In EPA
Trump Continues With Claims That Page FISA App Discredits Mueller Probe
Trump Attempts To Calm Fears: ‘I Gave Up NOTHING’ To Putin

By | July 23, 2018 9:13 am
BEIJING, July 17, 2018 -- U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari)
Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency

President Donald Trump on Monday morning attempted to combat reports of growing concerns about what Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed during their closed-door meeting a week ago.

“I gave up NOTHING” to Putin, he tweeted Monday calling reports on verbal agreements between the two parties “Fake News.”

Russia’s ambassador to the United States told the media in Moscow on Wednesday that Trump and Putin had reached several “verbal agreements” on weapons treaties and Syria, but U.S. officials are still scrambling to determine what those agreements might have been.

Putin also told the media over the weekend that he and Trump had discussed a referendum on Ukraine, which the White House swiftly denounced.

