Trump Attempts To Calm Fears: ‘I Gave Up NOTHING’ To Putin

President Donald Trump on Monday morning attempted to combat reports of growing concerns about what Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed during their closed-door meeting a week ago.

“I gave up NOTHING” to Putin, he tweeted Monday calling reports on verbal agreements between the two parties “Fake News.”

When you hear the Fake News talking negatively about my meeting with President Putin, and all that I gave up, remember, I gave up NOTHING, we merely talked about future benefits for both countries. Also, we got along very well, which is a good thing, except for the Corrupt Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Russia’s ambassador to the United States told the media in Moscow on Wednesday that Trump and Putin had reached several “verbal agreements” on weapons treaties and Syria, but U.S. officials are still scrambling to determine what those agreements might have been.

Putin also told the media over the weekend that he and Trump had discussed a referendum on Ukraine, which the White House swiftly denounced.