10 mins ago
Trump’s ‘Executive Time’ Puts Him Totally Out Of Step With Predecessors
32 mins ago
McCarthy Denounces Synagogue Shooting Days After Anti-Semitic Post
59 mins ago
WH Attacks WaPo For Highlighting Connections Between Trump Rhetoric And Recent Violence
livewire

After Week Of Domestic Terror Attacks, Trump Chooses To Excoriate Media

By
October 29, 2018 8:42 am

After a week that contained a dozen failed pipe bomb attacks, a shooting in a Kentucky grocery store and another shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue, President Donald Trump used his Monday morning to attack the media, the “enemy of the people.”

