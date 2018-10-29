After Week Of Domestic Terror Attacks, Trump Chooses To Excoriate Media

After a week that contained a dozen failed pipe bomb attacks, a shooting in a Kentucky grocery store and another shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue, President Donald Trump used his Monday morning to attack the media, the “enemy of the people.”

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018