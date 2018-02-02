Latest
livewire

Trump Claims ‘Investigative Process’ Is ‘Politicized’ Ahead Of Memo’s Release

By | February 2, 2018 7:54 am
AFP/Getty Images

On the morning the White House is expected to approve the release the controversial memo crafted by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump geared up for its publication with tweets attacking the FBI and Justice Department.

In the first tweet Friday morning, Trump claimed that top officials at the FBI and Justice Department are biased against him and “politicized the sacred investigative process.” It appears Trump is referencing the memo, suggesting that he thinks the document alleging that officials abused the system for obtaining surveillance warrants proves that investigators were out to get him.

Trump has reportedly been telling advisers that he thinks the memo will show that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is a “witch hunt” and could help him fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the DOJ official overseeing the probe.

In his second tweet, Trump referenced a guest on “Fox and Friends First” Friday morning who parroted the argument that the memo reportedly lays out — that investigators misled the court that oversees surveillance warrants by hiding that one of their sources for the warrant application, dossier author Christopher Steele, was funded by Democrats.

