Trump Bashes CNN, NBC At Press Conference With Theresa May

It appears the outrage over his bombastic interview with British tabloid The Sun hit a nerve with President Trump on Friday morning, prompting him to lash out at members of the media several times during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

After claiming that his recorded interview with The Sun was “fake news,” Trump also targeted NBC and CNN as networks he generally despises.

When NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Trump about his comments bashing his NATO allies, including May, Trump accused Welker of misrepresenting what he said.

“That’s such dishonesty reporting because — of course that happens to be NBC which is possibly worse than CNN, possibly,” he declared before answering the question.

Later, CNN’s Jim Acosta attempted to ask trump a question, and Trump refused to take a question from the network and instead called on Fox News’ John Roberts.

“No, no. John Roberts. Go ahead. CNN’s fake news,” Trump said. “I don’t take questions from CNN — CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN. John Roberts of Fox. Let’s go to a real network. John, let’s go.”