Trump Attacks Chuck Todd Over NK Analysis: ‘We Haven’t Given Up Anything’

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked NBC’s Chuck Todd over Todd’s analysis of the planned summit between Trump and North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

….We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t – only time will tell….But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Trump is incorrect on an important point: North Korea has not “agreed to denuclearization.”

Rather, Kim said Saturday that “under the proven condition of complete nuclear weapons, we no longer need any nuclear tests, mid-range and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests, and that the nuclear test site in northern area has also completed its mission,” according to CNN, which cited North Korea’s state-run news agency.

As the Associated Press reported Sunday, referring to Kim’s ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities, “[t]he North’s latest announcement stopped well short of suggesting it has any intention of giving [them] up.”

Trump appeared to be referring to Todd’s analysis on the “Today” show Sunday morning.

“He seems to be giving very little but making it seem like he’s giving a lot, and he’s giving off a tone of cooperation,” Todd said, referring to the North Korean leader.

“Look, the tone in itself, obviously, is a positive development,” he continued. “And as a diplomatic overture, the U.S. would look terrible if they didn’t accept that kind of overture and at least continue the conversation.”

“But, I have to tell you,” Todd said, “there is a lot of people asking, there’s not many preconditions the United States is asking for. So far in this potential summit, North Koreans have gotten a lot out of it. What has the United States gotten yet? We don’t have a release of any of those Americans that they’ve held captive. We don’t have a pledge of denuclearization as the ultimate goal. There’s a lot of things they are not promising that is raising some red flags.”

